Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 12:33 Hits: 6

Scott Simon talks with Cecilia Sottilotta, assistant professor of international relations at The American University of Rome, about far-right Italian politician Giorgia Meloni.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/27/1119795672/far-right-political-leader-giorgia-meloni-takes-spotlight-in-italys-general-elec