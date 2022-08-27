Karl Rove Destroys The BS ‘NARA Just Had To Ask' For Trump Docs Excuse

Articles

Saturday, 27 August 2022

If you’re not up on your MAGA excuses for Donald Trump’s stolen classified material, a big one has been that the Department of Justice could have just asked for the documents Trump took instead of searching his home.

None other than Karl Rove shot down that excuse on Fox News, shortly after the unsealing of the redacted affidavit behind the search warrant.

Rove said his takeaway from the affidavit was that requests were made to Mar-a-Lago soon after Trump left the White House. Rove explained that the National Archives and Records Administration must have known that documents were missing because there’s a process by which all documents that go to the president are tracked by the Office of Records Administration. So, NARA got a log of all documents Trump had received and “probably quickly realized” that a large number were missing from what he turned over to the National Archives.

That, according to Rove was probably what “began this discussion” in which NARA requested documents that were not returned by Team Trump.

When they got the 15 boxes of documents from Trump in January, 2022, Rove continued, NARA probably quickly knew that classified material was still missing, based on the log from the Office of Records Administration. “That’s why I think they made the referral [to the DOJ] on February 9th,” Rove added. Because NARA had spent almost a year asking for classified material back.

