Does Federal Law Protect Emergency Abortion? Ask SCOTUS

Reproductive rights advocates on Wednesday applauded a federal court ruling in Idaho allowing doctors to provide abortion care in cases of medical emergencies, but legal experts warned the decision could mark the beginning of the next fight over abortion rights at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge B. Lynn Winmill of Idaho's Federal District Court ruled that the state's near-total ban on abortion care violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act of 1986 (EMTALA), siding with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ sued Idaho over the ban, arguing that doctors are required under EMTALA to provide stabilizing medical treatment to anyone who comes to an emergency department, and that includes pregnant patients who need abortions to treat medical emergencies.

Idaho's ban demands that doctors do "the opposite" of what they are trained and obligated to do, said Winmill: "effectively identify problems and treat them promptly so patients are stabilized before they develop a life-threatening emergency."

The ruling still allowed Idaho's ban on nearly all abortion care to go forward, but enforcement of the ban on emergency care will be blocked by Winmill's preliminary injunction as the DOJ's lawsuit proceeds.

