Since Last Year, CIA Lost Record Number Of Human Assets. Why?

Counterintelligence officials said in a top secret cable to all stations and bases around the world that too many of the people it recruits from other countries to spy for the U.S. are being lost.
That was the headline in the New York Times in October 2021. The following day, this appeared in the UK Times:
Is a super-mole betraying the CIA’s spies?
And this week:
Classified Material on Human Intelligence Sources Helped Trigger Alarm
Those are some pretty big dots, don't you agree?
Oh yeah, remember this?
