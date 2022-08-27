The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Since Last Year, CIA Lost Record Number Of Human Assets. Why?

Captured, Killed or Compromised: C.I.A. Admits to Losing Dozens of Informants

Counterintelligence officials said in a top secret cable to all stations and bases around the world that too many of the people it recruits from other countries to spy for the U.S. are being lost.

That was the headline in the New York Times in October 2021. The following day, this appeared in the UK Times:


Is a super-mole betraying the CIA’s spies?


Dozens of agents have vanished but intelligence chiefs would far rather blame it on tech wizardry than plain treachery

And this week:


Classified Material on Human Intelligence Sources Helped Trigger Alarm


Documents related to the work of clandestine sources are some of the most sensitive and protected in the government. F.B.I. agents found some in boxes retrieved from Donald J. Trump’s home.

Those are some pretty big dots, don't you agree?

Oh yeah, remember this?

