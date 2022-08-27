Mark Meadows, Come On Down!!! It's Your Time In The Barrel

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 16:02 Hits: 6

If you thought the House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 was thorough, keep your eye on the Georgia special grand jury investigating the interference in the 2020 presidential election—Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not playing around.

The special grand jury convened by Willis has asked for testimony from a slew of top Donald Trump associates, from his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to Sen. Lindsey Graham, and now the latest, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and notorious conspiracy theorist, disgraced attorney, and Trump campaign advisor Sidney Powell, POLITICO reports.

According to a petition filed Aug. 19, Willis’ office has requested Meadows appear for testimony on Sept. 27.

“0n December 21, 2020, [Meadows] attended a meeting at the White House with former President Trump, members of Congress, and others to discuss allegations of voter fraud and the certification of electoral college votes from Georgia and other states,” the filing reads.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mark-meadows-come-down-its-your-time