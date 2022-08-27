Fake Heiress Gets Through Lax Mar-a-Lago Security

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 16:03 Hits: 6

Another one of those stories that tell you a lot about the lax security at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently, this is not another Russian spy story, pretty common throughout the world, but one of those grifter stories that are common to Trump's world. This one ran a fake charity that the FBI is now looking into. She gave as her address a sprawling $13mil mansion in Miami Beach where she has never lived.

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

She talked about developing a sprawling luxury housing project on Emerald Bay in the Bahamas, a high-rise hotel in Monaco, and a Formula One race track in Miami, say people who knew her.

A pivotal moment for the woman who was fluent in several languages took place last year when she was invited to Mar-a-Lago, where she mingled with former President Donald Trump’s supporters and showed up the next day for a golf outing with Mr. Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham among other political luminaries.

But the 33-year-old woman was not a member of the famous banking family, and is now a subject of a widening FBI investigation that has delved into her past financial activities and the events that led her to the former president’s home.

“It was the near-perfect ruse and she played the part,” said John LeFevre, a former investment banker who met her with other guests around a club pool.

