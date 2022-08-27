Republicans Roll Out 'Crazy Radical' Ad In Bid To Save Dr. Oz

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 17:31 Hits: 7

The National Republic Senatorial Committee (you know, the one run by Medicare fraudster Rick Scott) really has a doozy with this ad. I'm sure THIS will be the one that will turn Pennsylvanians against John Fetterman!

Or maybe not.

Here's the thing: This ad appeals only to the radical Republicans who turn out and vote in primaries - like the ones who nominated authoritarian whack job Doug Mastriano for governor.

So this ad will work with the hard-core Republican primary voters. You think it's going to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents? i.e. people who aren't glued to Fox TV.

I suspect this ad does nothing for Oz except provide a reason for Rick Scott to blow through more of the Republican war chest.

And I'm okay with that!

If I were Oz, I'd be trying to answer ads like this, from the Armenian Council:

Because of this brutal ad, #StopOz is trending #7 in America. Dr. Oz doesn’t want anyone to see it. Keep retweeting it to make it the top trend in the United States. pic.twitter.com/jQCmzrwhD4 — Really American ???????? (@ReallyAmerican1) August 25, 2022 read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/republicans-roll-out-crazy-radical-ad-bid