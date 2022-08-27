The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Roll Out 'Crazy Radical' Ad In Bid To Save Dr. Oz

The National Republic Senatorial Committee (you know, the one run by Medicare fraudster Rick Scott) really has a doozy with this ad. I'm sure THIS will be the one that will turn Pennsylvanians against John Fetterman!

Or maybe not.

Here's the thing: This ad appeals only to the radical Republicans who turn out and vote in primaries - like the ones who nominated authoritarian whack job Doug Mastriano for governor.

So this ad will work with the hard-core Republican primary voters. You think it's going to appeal to moderate Republicans and independents? i.e. people who aren't glued to Fox TV.

I suspect this ad does nothing for Oz except provide a reason for Rick Scott to blow through more of the Republican war chest.

And I'm okay with that!

If I were Oz, I'd be trying to answer ads like this, from the Armenian Council:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/republicans-roll-out-crazy-radical-ad-bid

