WITCH HUNT!! Trump Melts Down Over 'Heavily Redacted' Affidavit

Friday, 26 August 2022

Donald Trump is losing every single one of his sh*ts over on Truth Social following the release of a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit on Friday. The twice impeached one-termer is having a meltdown, and someone had better give him back his binky, or there will be catsup thrown all over the corridors of Mar-a-Lago.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!!" the former President wrote. "Nothing mentioned on "Nuclear," a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn't he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!"

Trump, I suspect, wants to know who has flipped on him. The affidavit is heavily redacted. That's true. But we don't need an armed MAGA army of meatheads descending on witnesses homes.

Via Politico:

Prosecutors also added in another court filing unsealed Friday that the ongoing criminal probe into government records stashed at Trump’s Florida home has involved “a significant number of civilian witnesses” whose safety could be jeopardized if their identities were revealed. read more

