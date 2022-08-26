Fox News Host Is Just Asking: Why Didn't The FBI 'Move Quicker'?

Articles

It sure seems like Fox News host Bret Baier has known for a while that something about the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, was justified. However, the network Baier works for seems to have gone from saying that the FBI should not be able to search a former President's home to asking why FBI agents didn't "move quicker."

I'm sure there are reasons. For example, prosecutors stated in another court filing unsealed Friday that the ongoing criminal probe into government records that the former President withheld at this Florida estate has involved "a significant number of civilian witnesses" whose safety could be jeopardized if their identities were revealed.

There is a lot to unwrap with the affidavit. Trump had documents in Mar-a-Lago that he wasn't allowed to have, and there are other issues, too. The affidavit suggests that "additional documents remain at the premises" at Trump's Florida resort.

Lumpy has a lot of explaining to do.

Via Insider:

Indeed, details contained in the redacted affidavit about the classification markings on records recovered from Mar-a-Lago fly in the face of Trump's claim that he had declassified everything. CNN also spoke to 18 former White House aides and advisors this month, none of whom had heard of any standing declassification order. read more

