'David Attenborough' Presents BBC Planet Ukraine - HIMARS

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) meme is the undisputed king of Ukrainian memes for this war now. Ukraine now has 20 such US-supplied systems and all supplied remain in service. Russia simply has no answer for the weapons system. Slava Ukraini.

Source: Kyiv Post

July saw the delivery of long-range, precision-guided rocket artillery called HIMARS to the Ukrainians, and soon two to six Russian ammunition dumps were blowing up daily. For the first time in the war, it seems, the Ukrainians have a weapon that the Russians can’t counter. The massive Russian bombardments collapsed. The Dnipro-riverside city of Kherson, occupied by the Russians since the first days of the war, is now cut off because HIMARS rockets have demolished the three Dnipro River bridges connecting Kherson to other Russia-occupied territory. Ukrainian partisans are tacking up posters throughout the city saying: “The UAF is coming”.

Saint Javelin has used a David Attenborough voiceover actor again for one of their internet videos. (I think it's Guy Harris, but I'm not sure)

