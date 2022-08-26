Eric Alterman: Can CNN Really Get Worse? Of Course It Can

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 August 2022

Online progressives have been reading Eric Alterman's media criticism for years, and follow him to various publications. He's now at the American Prospect, and writes one of the few newsletters I actually read. If you go over there to read the rest of this story (I assure you, it's smart, sassy and worth it), you can sign up. Via the American Prospect:

Loyal Altercation readers would not have been surprised when CNN announced it would be canceling its longest-running show—at 30 years—despite its quite good ratings, and firing its host of nine years, because, no doubt, they’d read and likely memorized this post from June 24. Everyone is denying that John Malone, the right-wing billionaire who is behind the guy who is behind the guy who is in charge of remaking CNN, had anything to do with it. read more

