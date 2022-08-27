Open Thread: Remembering Women's Equality Day

Articles

Today is one of the most conflicting days for me to do the open thread. On one hand, it's Women's Equality Day to celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment. But on the other hand, it's also National Dog Day, and you all know how I am about dogs. But two things made the choice easier this year.

One, as my own hounds remind me daily, every day is National Dog Day. Secondly, with the Republicans spreading their fascism everywhere and every which way they can, it is very conceivable that they would want to try to do away with this right as well.

I also decided to go old school because their ain't no school like the old school.

Note to Joe: Their is nothing "semi" about their fascism. It's full blown. And let's be honest, it's not just the MAGAt Republicans. It's all of them. Only difference is how overt they want to be with their fascism.

Open thread below...

