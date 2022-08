Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 09:30 Hits: 4

Gun safety advocates in Texas are demanding that Gov. Greg Abbott raise the age for purchasing AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott could put the issue to a vote by calling a special session.

(Image credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119465852/uvalde-parents-rally-austin-increase-age-ar-15-rifle-texas