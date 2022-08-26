Busted: GOP Candidate Scrubs Website Of Harsh Abortion Language

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 August 2022

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters must be suddenly reading the room on abortion because he softened his tone and scrubbed his website's policy page to remove his support for harsh abortion restrictions. When Roe was first overturned, we knew it would get ugly. We knew that women's lives would be on the line.

Since Roe was overturned, we've learned the extremes Republicans will go to, and it's not good. It's OK with them if 10-year-olds have babies. It's OK with conservatives if they force a woman to give birth to a headless baby. Even voters in the red state of Kansas want nothing to do with this.

On Thursday, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters scrubbed his site of extremist language on abortion. You see, it's just not popular to take away a huge voting bloc's Constitutionally protected right to have an abortion.

Via NBC News:

In an ad posted to Twitter on Thursday, Masters sought to portray his opponent, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, as the extremist on the issue while describing his own views as "commonsense." read more

