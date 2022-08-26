The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 1975 Glen Campbell was at No.1 on the US Country singles chart with 'Rhinestone Cowboy' (see above.)

alicublog: LOL Student Loan Forgiveness Go Brrrrrr.

The Weekly Sift: Governing Party vs. Personality Cult.

TPM: Bill Barr Was Just As Bad As We Thought And Maybe Worse.

Attention space nerds! Oh noes! A NASA satellite about to crash into an asteroid named Dimorphos! Oh, wait a minute. It's supposed to do that? Really? Ok, never mind.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University.

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mikes-blog-round-16

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version