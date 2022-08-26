The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marge Greene Complains Biden 'Rewarding' People Who 'Want Me Murdered'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Marge Greene Complains Biden 'Rewarding' People Who 'Want Me Murdered'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed that President Joe Biden's move to forgive some student loans was "rewarding" people who want her "murdered" after a SWAT team was called to her home as a dangerous prank.

During a Wednesday night appearance on Real America's Voice, Greene was asked about Biden's new policy that will provide $10,000 in loan relief to many former students. Recipients of Pell grants could qualify for $20,000 in relief.

Greene argued that student loan relief was unfair to people who did not attend college.

"And here comes the Democrats basically rewarding their Ivy League Democrat voters, you know, the one that basically hate me and would love to see me murdered in some sort of swatting raid," the lawmaker complained, "and fully support the maniac that called and did that to me last night."

Greene said that recipients of student loans "are probably trying to talk one of their kids into changing their gender, which is absolutely sick and disgusting."

She suggested that Biden should be impeached after the decision to forgive student loans.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/marge-greene-complains-biden-rewarding

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version