Laura Loomer Is Not Taking Her Primary Loss Very Well

Friday, 26 August 2022

Just caught up with this Laura Loomer takedown over at Cliff Schecter's YouTube channel.

"Let's go straight to Laura Loomer because she's fun to talk about -- she's crazy. Laura Loomer is like - how would I describe her? It would be like if you took the sort of viciousness of a velociraptor, combine that with the brain power of, let's say, drying pavement and you gave that a kind of Marjorie Taylor Greene aesthetic in terms of behavior. That's what you get from Laura Loomer," Schecter said.

He talked about her longtime history of wingnutty extremism.

"She got banned from Twitter because she referred to herself as a proud Islamophobe. She actually rooted for, quote, more migrant deaths. She's an evil, awful person. She called herself a white nationalist -- she's Jewish, so these people always amuse me. Like, just wait till they get to the end of the line. You know the others like me may be put ahead of you but they'll get to you eventually," he said.

"This person, who in the past would have been considered an extreme outlier, now with the Jack Presobiac and you know all the the other sort of the Ben Shapiros and the Seb Gorkas and the other sort of pundits of the right, she fits right in. She's just another crazy person who honestly we either haven't discovered the right meds for, or we need some new ones."

