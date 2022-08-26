Guess Who's Behind Trump's Resistance To Handing Over Documents

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 14:03 Hits: 4

Now there's a name I didn't expect to see pop up in this mess! But now that I think about it, it makes perfect sense. Via CNN:

Not long after the National Archives acknowledged in February that it had retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump began fielding calls from Tom Fitton, a prominent conservative activist.

Fitton, the longtime head of the legal activist group Judicial Watch, had a simple message for Trump — it was a mistake to give the records to the Archives, and his team should never have let the Archives "strong-arm" him into returning them, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Those records belonged to Trump, Fitton argued, citing a 2012 court case involving his organization that he said gave the former President authority to do what he wanted with records from his own term in office.