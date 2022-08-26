Guess Who's Behind Trump's Resistance To Handing Over Documents

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
Now there's a name I didn't expect to see pop up in this mess! But now that I think about it, it makes perfect sense. Via CNN:
Not long after the National Archives acknowledged in February that it had retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Trump began fielding calls from Tom Fitton, a prominent conservative activist.
Fitton, the longtime head of the legal activist group Judicial Watch, had a simple message for Trump — it was a mistake to give the records to the Archives, and his team should never have let the Archives "strong-arm" him into returning them, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Those records belonged to Trump, Fitton argued, citing a 2012 court case involving his organization that he said gave the former President authority to do what he wanted with records from his own term in office.
Of course, the longtime Groundswell member Fitton didn't bother to tell Trump he lost that argument in court before it got anywhere near trial.
