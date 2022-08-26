Biden: MAGA Republicans F*cked Around, And Are About To Find Out

Articles

Friday, 26 August 2022

President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, and he propped up Donald Trump and his supporters for the world to see. He called out 'MAGA Republicans' in Rockville, Md., while the White House Twitter account pounced on hypocritical GOPers that have blasted Biden over student loan forgiveness after each one of them didn't take issue with taking PPP loans. Biden was on fire last night.

"In 2020, you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy. That's why Donald Trump isn't just a former president; he is a defeated former president," Biden said. "And it's not hyperbole; now you need to literally vote to save democracy again."

Biden called out MAGA Republicans over abortion bans or restrictions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe.

"How extreme are these MAGA Republicans? Just look at what has happened since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Red state after red state has raced to pass the most restrictive abortion limitations imaginable, even without exception for rape and incest," Biden said. "But these MAGA Republicans won't stop there. They want a national ban. They want to pass a legislative national ban in the Congress. If the MAGA Republicans win control of Congress, it won't matter where you live; you won't have the right to choose anywhere, anywhere."

"MAGA Republicans don't have a clue about the power of women," Biden said. "Let me tell you something -- they are about to find out,"

