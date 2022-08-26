That Ghoul Stephen Miller Says Student Debt Relief Is Fascist

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 15:25 Hits: 3

On Thursday's Ingraham Angle, former Trump advisor Stephen Miller described the Democratic Party as fascists.

Really.

Apparently, this word applies to Democrats because President Biden forgave a portion of college student loan debt.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted Biden's harsh and correct words before last night's speech, that attack the insane MAGA party beliefs.

"It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the - I'm going to say something, it's like semi-fascism."

Stephen Miller took exception!

Well, he would, since he helped orchestrate MAGA's xenophobic agenda.

"Well, I think Freud called that projection. If you want to know what the fascist party is in America, it's Joe Biden's Democratic party," Miller opined.

Is he taking a page out of Pee Wee Herman? I'm rubber, you're glue? Come on.

Miller then ranted like a QAnon king.

Miller claimed the legally executed search of Mar-A-Lago by the FBI was fascist. He also linked the initial COVID response from Trump as if it was Biden's doing.

"Shutting down people's lives, businesses, kicking people out of schools because they will not get their vaccine...," he said.

That's interesting because Trump constantly tries to take credit for creating the COVID vaccines. It was Trump who shut down the country.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-henchman-stephen-miller-claims