Fox Advocates For Taxpayer-Funded Catholic Schools

Published on Friday, 26 August 2022

Jonathan Morris, a long-time Fox News contributor and Catholic priest, attacked the teachers union as "groomers" in an effort to get the federal government to fund Catholic schools.

Has anyone at Fox checked on the Catholic Church's record on children and sexuality? Really?

Jumping on the culture war, Morris told Fox News's America's Newsroom that parents are weighing in on the education of students and not indoctrination of them.

That's right out of the faux-"CRT" playbook. Teachers are not grooming or indoctrinating their students.

Co-host Trace Gallagher said, "We should never know the political affiliation of your teacher, ever."

But if they go to a faith-based school, like a Catholic one, then we all know their affiliation is to teach Catholicism and indoctrinate the kids to it.

Morris then, like all good MAGA members, attacked the teachers' unions as if they are the devil incarnate.

Co-host Dana Perino then asked if there are enough Catholic school teachers and buildings and administrators.

"There will be if the money is there, and that's the real crux of it," he said, finally exposing his agenda.

"Catholic schools are struggling financially because of an unjust system in which they are not getting a penny of government spending on education," Morris said.

This is where Morris finally gets to his point: US taxpayers should fund Catholic schools.

