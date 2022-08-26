Torrance Police Texts Reveal Racism, Homophobia

Articles

In 2018, two Torrance California police shot and killed Christopher DeAndre Mitchell.

The following day Mitchell's mom and friends protested outside the police headquarters.

You would think the officers involved in the shooting, as well as the entire force, would lay low and allow the family some time to grieve and calm down.

But because of the rise of the MAGA movement, and the racist underpinnings that fuel it, the two officers that killed Mr. Mitchell began texting each other.

The LA Times uncovered these texts

“Was going to tell you all those [N-word] family members are all pissed off in front of the station,” one wrote, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Times.

Racism and homophobia were discussed by at least a dozen officers. That's not a few.

In 2021, The LA Times reported that many cases brought by the Torrance police are now in jeopardy because of these racist and homophobic texts.

Read the entire article by The LA Times, it's chilling.

