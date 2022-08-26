White House Twitter Account ROASTS GOP Hypocrites

Articles

Published on Friday, 26 August 2022

[Above: "Know Your Meme" explains how we libs took over "Dark Brandon." - eds.]

Everyone’s heard it, and plenty of us have said it: Democrats need stronger messaging. Team Blue doesn’t often talk the same talk as those across the aisle and under that burning dumpster next to the manure pile. And while that’s not a bad thing—Republican rhetoric has led to appalling acts of violence, terrorism, and a whole-ass insurrection, after all—a bit of a stronger tone is sometimes warranted.

This is one of those times. And Dems are delivering, from the top on down, when it comes to combating the manufactured GOP outrage over student debt relief.

A quite viable theory for the tonal change emerging on presidential social media accounts has emerged.

