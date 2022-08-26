Texas Wants To Sue Biden Over Student Loan Forgiveness

Articles

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton told Newsmax that the state of Texas is hoping to bring a class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration for helping college kids from all families to help pay down their student loans.

Paxton was indicted seven years ago for securities fraud but so far has evaded any form of a trial.

The Newsmax host claims "parents" are outraged over this deal. Would most of those parents work for Newsmax and Fox News?

"This is really unfortunate because it's really unfair to people that have paid their loans, " Paxton said.

"It's unfortunate to families that have helped their kids pay for school,"

Paxton should be celebrating the news for all Texas families that will benefit from Biden's EO.

"I don't think this is constitutional. We have to find a way in the state of Texas to find standing, or we need individuals to sue," he said.

The Newsmax host then had an idea.

"Well, doesn't every American who's paid off their student loans automatically have standing, legally speaking?"

"What would be the standing of Texas, we're looking at this."

"But it may be individuals that have to sue. Or maybe an organization represents individuals and we can intervene," he said. "It's pretty unfair to people that have paid off their student loans who have paid for their college education."

