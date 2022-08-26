The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Texas Wants To Sue Biden Over Student Loan Forgiveness

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Texas Wants To Sue Biden Over Student Loan Forgiveness

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton told Newsmax that the state of Texas is hoping to bring a class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration for helping college kids from all families to help pay down their student loans.

Paxton was indicted seven years ago for securities fraud but so far has evaded any form of a trial.

The Newsmax host claims "parents" are outraged over this deal. Would most of those parents work for Newsmax and Fox News?

"This is really unfortunate because it's really unfair to people that have paid their loans, " Paxton said.

"It's unfortunate to families that have helped their kids pay for school,"

Paxton should be celebrating the news for all Texas families that will benefit from Biden's EO.

"I don't think this is constitutional. We have to find a way in the state of Texas to find standing, or we need individuals to sue," he said.

The Newsmax host then had an idea.

"Well, doesn't every American who's paid off their student loans automatically have standing, legally speaking?"

"What would be the standing of Texas, we're looking at this."

"But it may be individuals that have to sue. Or maybe an organization represents individuals and we can intervene," he said. "It's pretty unfair to people that have paid off their student loans who have paid for their college education."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/texas-wants-sue-biden-over-student-loan

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version