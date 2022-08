Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:47 Hits: 5

An Islamabad court extended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail period on Thursday, as he faces terrorism charges. Efforts to punish him only seem to boost his popularity in the country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/25/1119480765/former-pakistan-leader-sees-legal-action-that-may-impact-future-political-involv