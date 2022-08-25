The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Russian Man Gives His Opinion Of Putin's War

With recruitment efforts really bad, Russia has turned to offering prisoners reduced sentences if they fight in Ukraine. This man in Poldolsk, just outside of Moscow, apparently doesn't think too much of Russia's efforts to get men to fight in Ukraine. Russia now holding recruitment events in front of World War II monuments.

If only there were more like him.

Source: MundoAOMinuto

A 26-year-old was arrested in the Russian city of Podolsk, outside Moscow, after knocking down a column playing the Russian national anthem.

According to international media, the incident took place on Monday, the day Russia celebrated its National Flag Day. The moment was disclosed by the Belarusian medium NEXTA on social networks.

“In Podolsk, near Moscow, a man suddenly threw down a column, from which the Russian anthem was playing. He was detained by the police,” he points out.

In the video, which you can see above, it is possible to see that the hymn broadcast was interrupted with the fall of the column. However, the people present at the National Flag Day celebrations continued to sing.

