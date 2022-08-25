Kayleigh Airs Clip Editing Out Biden's Remarks, And It's Pure Propaganda

Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

What President Biden announced yesterday, saying that he would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for all other borrowers, is a big deal. So, of course, the queen of lies, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had to present viewers on Fox with a clip to lie about Biden, claiming that he didn't answer a reporter's question.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Biden, "Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?"

The President was leaving the room, then turned around and said, "Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think?"

Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday, "And how's President responding to questions about whether his latest political move is fair?"

"Let's take a look," she added.

Fox News edited out Biden's answer with Kayleigh saying, "Ahh, the famous back. We see it all the time."

Here is the actual footage with the President's response:

