2 Plead Guilty In Sale Of Ashley Biden’s Diary To Project Veritas

Thursday, 25 August 2022

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan announced Thursday. That stolen property belonged to Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden.

As AP News explained, Ashley Biden moved out of a friend’s Florida home in the spring of 2020, when her father was still a presidential candidate, leaving behind her diary, a cellphone, some family photos and other personal items. Harris moved into the same room and stole the items. When she told Kurlander, he reportedly said he’d help her make a “s**t ton of money.”

More from AP:

He ultimately contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring the diary and photos to New York, prosecutors said. Project Veritas staffers met with the two in New York and dispatched them back to Florida to retrieve more of Ashley Biden’s items from the home, which they did and turned the material over to a local Project Veritas worker, who brought it to New York, prosecutors said. The group paid the two $20,000 apiece, prosecutors said. read more

