Russian Oligarch's Superyacht Sinks Off The Coast Of Italy

There's absolutely nothing fishy about a Russian oligarch losing his smaller, older superyacht when he has a newer, larger superyacht ready to replace it. A somewhat snarky blog post from Boing Boing detailing Mr. Ayvazyan's "tragic loss."

Source: Boing Boing

The Italian Coast Guard reports that all four passengers and five crew members were rescued when a superyacht named "My Saga" sank off the coast of Italy on 20 August. According to Superyacht Fan, the owner of the yacht is Russian oligarch Gennady Ayvazyan, who heads Krutrade, one of the world's largest traders of coal. He's also the former director of the World Coal Association, based in London. While our hearts go out to Mr. Ayvazyan for his tragic loss, we can take comfort in the fact that he also owns a 213-foot superyacht, also called "My Saga." read more

