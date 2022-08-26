The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Going Off The Deep End, Part Infinity

The results of yesterday's elections brought good news about some terrible candidates. Scott Esk, the candidate for the Oklahoma House of Representatives who said it would be "totally just" to kill gay people by stoning, lost his race (though he did get 42% of the vote). Jarrin Jackson, the Oklahoma state Senate candidate who included "the Jews" as evidence that "evil exists," and who was endorsed by Kari Lake, the Trumpist Evita wannabe running for governor of Arizona, lost his race as well (but he got 46% of the vote).

