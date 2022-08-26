The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Student Loan Forgiveness Is A Good Thing - Honest!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Student Loan Forgiveness Is A Good Thing - Honest!

Trae Crowder has a healthy attitude towards the student loan forgiveness, even though he won't benefit from it personally. He also makes a good point at wondering if the Republicans who are mewling about this would also be bitter against the people who would benefit if they found a cure for cancer. Oh, wait...scratch that. Look at how they reacted when they found a vaccine for COVID.

I would like to personally congratulate all of my friends who have benefited from the loan forgiveness. Let's do lunch. Your treat, of course.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/student-loan-forgiveness-good-thing-honest

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version