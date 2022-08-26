Student Loan Forgiveness Is A Good Thing - Honest!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Trae Crowder has a healthy attitude towards the student loan forgiveness, even though he won't benefit from it personally. He also makes a good point at wondering if the Republicans who are mewling about this would also be bitter against the people who would benefit if they found a cure for cancer. Oh, wait...scratch that. Look at how they reacted when they found a vaccine for COVID.
I would like to personally congratulate all of my friends who have benefited from the loan forgiveness. Let's do lunch. Your treat, of course.
Open thread below...
