Biden Perfectly Handles Gotcha Question On Student Debt

Thursday, 25 August 2022

In a win for everyday Americans, President Joe Biden announced that he would provide $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for all other borrowers. When Trump first got into office, he gifted wealthy Americans with a tax cut.

So, a reporter on Wednesday asked Biden, "Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?"

The President shot back calmly, "Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think?"

Even though Trump's gift to the wealthiest was billed as a "middle-class miracle," it only helped billionaires pay a lower rate than the working class for the first time in history. And we were told that the tax scam would pay for itself. Republicans said it wouldn't add to the national debt and would result in 3 percent annual GDP growth. None of that happened, of course. The opposite happened.

Biden is not issuing apologies for helping regular Americans that aren't born into wealthy families.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/biden-perfectly-handles-gotcha-question