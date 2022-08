Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:37 Hits: 4

I can't even begin to imagine how much of a relief this is for soooo many people #thanksBidenhttps://t.co/74WBZTnQ3f — Molly Ryan Kowaleski (@Molly_Kowaleski) August 24, 2022

They really do make it easy, the right-wing cabal criticizing Biden's loan forgiveness plan. Like shooting fish in a barrel!

Like this one:

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "it’s completely unfair" for the federal government to forgive loans.

This is Marjorie Taylor Greene's company.@RepMTG had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.

Loan forgiveness for me, not for thee. pic.twitter.com/3szKpA9aTe — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 24, 2022

Or this one:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/lets-look-people-criticizing-student-loan