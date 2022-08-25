Uvalde Schools Police Chief Finally Fired By School Board

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 11:45 Hits: 4

Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was finally fired Wednesday in a unanimous vote by the Texas city’s school board. Via NBC News:

His removal caps off three months of outrage over the botched law enforcement response to a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers.

One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds passed from the time police entered the building May 24 until the gunman was killed, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has said.

Arredondo did not attend the special school board meeting Wednesday that was called to address his employment. In a statement, his lawyer said Arredondo has faced death threats and did not believe the meeting was safe.

The lawyer, George Hyde, said that Arredondo "will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded."