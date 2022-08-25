The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Political Director Of Texas Right To Life Arrested For Soliciting A Minor

Political Director Of Texas Right To Life Arrested For Soliciting A Minor

When Republicans claim that Democrats are doing something evil, it's just a matter of projection. I'm sure QAnon will be all over this, right? According to Current Revolt, Texas Right to Life told the outlet that Luke Bowen's employment with the non-profit was terminated on August 3rd -- the very day he was arrested for alleged solicitation of a minor.

Via Current Revolt:

Bowen’s next court date is 9/22.

Texas Penal Code - PENAL § 33.021 § 33.021. Online Solicitation of a Minor

(c) A person commits an offense if the person, over the Internet, by electronic mail or text message or other electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly solicits a minor to meet another person, including the actor, with the intent that the minor will engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse, or deviate sexual intercourse with the actor or another person

Again, again, again, right to life people aren't taking away women's rights to help children. It's never been about children. It's about control. They will force 10-year-olds to give birth. They are forcing a woman to give birth to a headless baby. Women's lives mean nothing to them. Children's lives are irrelevant to these "pro-life" soul-sucking conservatives. Don't forget to vote.

