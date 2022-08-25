Kayleigh McEnany Claims Hillary Refused To Concede 2016 Election

Articles

Kayleigh McEnany, one of the worst White House press secretaries to ever step in front of a lectern, claimed on Fox (of course) that the conspiracy that Hillary Clinton might run for president again might be true because she never conceded the 2016 election.

Is she kidding?

Hillary and her daughter Chelsea, have a new program coming up on Apple+TV, so it's time to dust her off and throw her to the MAGA wolves.

Former Bill O'Reilly flunky Jesse Watters discussed Clinton's show by professing he's paranoid -- because Hillary dared to continue to have an actual life.

'Is this like a pre-launch relaunch?” Watters wondered.

McEnany said Watters wasn't crazy at all and admitted a Hillary run in 2024 was a huge "conspiracy theory." Isn't that basically what the entire GOP party platform is based on these days?

"If there is anyone that we can say, megalomaniac maniac, addicted to power, thinks she should’ve been president, still essentially hasn’t conceded the election, and wants to be president again, it would be this woman. It would be Hillary Clinton. I’ve always said she’s the dark horse," McEnany said with no hint of irony.

Sounds like McEnany is describing Trump.

Instead of looking at her twice-impeached former boss, who is embroiled in a new scandal about keeping top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago, McEnany does her anti-Hillary dance. It's getting really old, Kayleigh.

