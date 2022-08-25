Five Members Of 'B Squad' Militia Arrested In J6 Case

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 16:00 Hits: 3

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. released news of the five arrests on Wednesday. They seem like an especially awful group of folks:

On Jan. 6, the five defendants were among those illegally gathered on the Capitol grounds. Cole wore a tactical vest. Preller wore a tactical vest with a chemical irritant spray attached to the front, as well as large goggles and a green helmet with the word “monster” on the back. He also carried a long black walking stick and wore a shirt that read “waterboarding instructor.” Rockholt wore a tactical vest and carried what appeared to be a knife in his front right pocket; he also wore a baseball helmet. Bensch wore a tactical vest, as well as a military-style helmet with goggles and a black gas mask. He also carried a chemical irritant in front of the vest.

read more