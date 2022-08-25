The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Five Members Of 'B Squad' Militia Arrested In J6 Case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. released news of the five arrests on Wednesday. They seem like an especially awful group of folks:

On Jan. 6, the five defendants were among those illegally gathered on the Capitol grounds. Cole wore a tactical vest. Preller wore a tactical vest with a chemical irritant spray attached to the front, as well as large goggles and a green helmet with the word “monster” on the back. He also carried a long black walking stick and wore a shirt that read “waterboarding instructor.” Rockholt wore a tactical vest and carried what appeared to be a knife in his front right pocket; he also wore a baseball helmet. Bensch wore a tactical vest, as well as a military-style helmet with goggles and a black gas mask. He also carried a chemical irritant in front of the vest.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/five-members-b-squad-militia-arrested-j6

