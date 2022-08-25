The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Rampage Over FBI Raid On His 'Social' App

The twice-impeached former so-called president, who is now embroiled in new charges about keeping and refusing to return top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago, went on a social media rampage to air his grievances and deflect from his criminality. Also to raise money. Of course.

Trump, who still refuses to concede the 2020 election, posted many unhinged remarks about his newest plight. (Screen grabs via Truth Social)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-rampage-over-fbi-raid

