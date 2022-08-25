Trump's Rampage Over FBI Raid On His 'Social' App

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 16:07 Hits: 3

The twice-impeached former so-called president, who is now embroiled in new charges about keeping and refusing to return top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago, went on a social media rampage to air his grievances and deflect from his criminality. Also to raise money. Of course.

He grifted in over $1 million a DAY last week after the FBI search.

- The Washington Post https://t.co/CqWbTmMfIY — Just a Guy ☮️ (@ClarkADavidson) August 18, 2022

Trump, who still refuses to concede the 2020 election, posted many unhinged remarks about his newest plight. (Screen grabs via Truth Social)





