Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 14:05 Hits: 0

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke about whether investigations into former President Donald Trump could influence November’s elections. For more, watch ABC News Live.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-the-latest-trump-investigations-may-impact-the-midterms/