Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 21:26 Hits: 5

The Justice Department has released a 2019 memo laying out the case for not prosecuting former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice in connection with the Russia investigation.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/24/1119322386/memo-barr-trump-mueller-doj