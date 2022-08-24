Silver Spoon Trump Slaps Students In The Face

Articles

Donald Trump Junior, who hasn't held a real job outside of working for his father most of his entire life attacked President Biden's Student Loan Relief program as a slap in his face.

Junior and his ilk do their best work to pretend they are just regular, down at home folks, living off the land, drinking a beer and scratching his balls while watching reruns on an old black and white television in a white undershirt.

Canceling student debt is a tax on the most responsible people in the country.

Forcing people who worked hard to repay their loans or those who didn't have the luxury of going to college, to subsidize people who wasted $$$ on worthless gender study degrees is a slap in the face. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 24, 2022

Don, how many regular folks go hunting on African safaris in Zimbabwe?

None.

The lunacy of the right is astounding.

First, if you didn't go to college and your salary is like 98% of this country, your earnings aren't going to pay to subsidize this plan.

