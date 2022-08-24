The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Silver Spoon Trump Slaps Students In The Face

Donald Trump Junior, who hasn't held a real job outside of working for his father most of his entire life attacked President Biden's Student Loan Relief program as a slap in his face.

Junior and his ilk do their best work to pretend they are just regular, down at home folks, living off the land, drinking a beer and scratching his balls while watching reruns on an old black and white television in a white undershirt.

Don, how many regular folks go hunting on African safaris in Zimbabwe?

None.

The lunacy of the right is astounding.

First, if you didn't go to college and your salary is like 98% of this country, your earnings aren't going to pay to subsidize this plan.

