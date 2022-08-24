Louisiana Hold New Orleans Flood Funds Hostage Over Abortion

Articles

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.

As CNNreported Saturday, last week marked the second time in as many months that the panel rejected financing for a $39 million planning and infrastructure project designed to protect the residents of Orleans Parish from storm-induced floodwaters, which are projected to intensify in the coming years as a result of the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis.

A statement shared on Landry's official Facebook page and video from Thursday's bond commission meeting make clear that the Republican attorney general, who can vote on the panel or designate a representative from his office to vote on his behalf, has been imploring his colleagues to withhold credit in a bid to force city officials to comply with the state's assault on reproductive freedom.

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill described Landry and his co-conspirators' actions as a manifestation of conservative "blackmail" that is "becoming normalized."

