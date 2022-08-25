Music To Execute Search Warrants By

Articles

Even though the FBI execution of a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago, people are still elated at just the thought that TFG might be finally be held accountable for at least some of the crimes that he has committed over the past several years. It makes them so happy, they just break into song, just like this fine gentleman did:

SO GOOD! ???? “Look At All These FBI’s” Parody. This man is fabulous!???? pic.twitter.com/18u486PRVC — Kala???????????? Everyday (@kalaeveryday) August 16, 2022

