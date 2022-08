Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 17:39 Hits: 7

The first lady first tested positive on Aug. 16 and she remained in isolation for five days, undergoing a course of Paxlovid treatment. She tested positive again Wednesday and does not have symptoms.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/24/1119262837/first-lady-jill-biden-tests-positive-covid-19-paxlovid-rebound