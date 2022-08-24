We're Betting Brian Stelter Will Be Back

Articles

This past weekend saw the last day of CNN’s Reliable Sources, a thirty-year-old public affairs program most recently hosted by Brian Stelter. Some things were built to last, but just about nothing on CNN will, especially now that they have been taken over by reality-teevee focused Discovery who is trying to cut their way to profitability.

Said Stelter,

“It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues,” he said. “It’s required. It’s patriotic. We must make sure we don’t give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the total spectrum of debate and representing what’s going on in the country and the world.”

We kick CNN pretty hard most of the time, and they give us so much to work with, what with their Powerhouse Panels and general awfulness. As much as MPS criticizes CNN and Brian Stelter, his media beat is very important. The media needs more scrutiny, not less. The execrable Howie Kurtz on Fox all that is left, and it’s incredible to believe that Howie would be the last man standing. Stelter might not be the best, but he is so much better than Kurtz.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/were-betting-brian-stelter-will-be-back