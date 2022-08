Articles

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

We all know it: The media wants a showdown between Trump and Ron DeSantis so bad they can taste it. And if Charlie Crist becomes the next Florida governor, that throws a big monkey wrench into that "Ron DeSantis is inevitable" narrative.

So they will continue to push that story line, no matter the facts.

WATCH: DeSantis campaign sends out 'Top Gun' inspired training video on "taking on the corporate media"

"The rules of engagement are as follows... When they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force [...] Never, ever, back down from a fight [...] Don't accept their narrative." pic.twitter.com/svXe1nBxVg — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 23, 2022

I would pay twenty whole dollars to see a compilation video of the other guys in DeSantis’s reserve Navy JAG unit watching his new ad where he pretends to be a top gun fighter pilot. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) August 23, 2022 read more

