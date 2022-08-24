Gen Z Anti-Gun Activist, 25, Takes FL-10 Dem Nomination

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:14 Hits: 2

Maxwell Frost, an activist for myriad liberal causes who is running to be the first Gen Z member of Congress, is projected to win a crowded Democratic primary for an open seat in Florida’s 10th District. Via the Washington Post:

Frost, 25, who refers to his as the “mass shootings generation,” gained attention in June after he confronted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over gun violence.

Although he’s the minimum age to hold a seat in Congress — and has never run for public office — Frost doesn’t consider himself a political newcomer. He started working in politics when he was 15, protesting gun violence after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

He went on to become the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, the group organized by students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. He also worked for the ACLU in Florida, supporting voting rights for formerly incarcerated citizens.

He was endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and outraised his older, more seasoned rivals in the race. The seat was vacated when incumbent Rep. Val Demings ran — and won — the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, where she will face incumbent Marco Rubio (R) in the general election.