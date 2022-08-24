New Omicron Booster Expected Shortly After Labor Day

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 12:18 Hits: 2

The next generation of coronavirus booster shots to Americans 12 and older will be available soon after Labor Day, spearheading a campaign to protect against an expected winter surge and decrease Covid-19 deaths. Via the New York Times:

Dr. Peter Marks, the top vaccine regulator for the Food and Drug Administration, said in an interview on Tuesday that his team was close to authorizing updated doses that would target the versions of the virus now circulating.

Even though those formulations have not been tested in humans, he said, the agency has “extremely good” data showing that the shots are safe and will be effective. “How confident am I?” he said. “I’m extremely confident.”

This week, both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech finalized their submissions to the F.D.A. asking for emergency authorization of booster shots aimed at BA.5 and another subvariant of Omicron that together account for most coronavirus cases in the United States.