NARA Demand: Trump Return USA's Most Closely Guarded Secrets

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The story of former President Donald Trump's scandal of stealing sensitive documents that didn't belong to him just keeps taking bizarre turns. Trump kept the boxes of material at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, which is a security nightmare. And of all people, John Solomon, a controversial conservative writer, is Trump's National Archives liaison. He also posted a letter on Monday noting that more than 700 pages of classified documents were retrieved from Trump's Florida home in January.

Trump rifled through the boxes of classified documents himself. I can only imagine his thought process: "I'll take this one. It makes me look important." And "I don't like this one. It won't catch a good price with the Saudis." Seriously, though, what did the former President want with the documents? That's quite a stash!

Via the Rolling Stone:

This trove of documents, separate from the stash of materials seized by the F.B.I. earlier this month, was reviewed by archivists tasked with storing and cataloging materials from the Trump presidency in January. The trove of documents was not made available to federal investigators until after a series of negotiations with Trump's legal team. read more

