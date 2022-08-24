The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis Calls Whitmer Kidnapping Plot 'Hoax' On Same Day Two Convicted

Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News that the FBI's sting and arrest of Michigan militia members trying to foment another civil war by kidnapping Gov. Whitmer was a hoax, except two men were just convicted

The Florida governor looking to run for the US presidency went on a full-on QAnon rant against the FBI when the topic of their raid of Mar-A-Lago.

"So the FBI has a history now of weaponizing its power to go after people that it doesn't like," DeSantis said.

Hundred of top secret documents were reportedly seized by the agency -- documents which Trump apparently refused to give back -- which is why the warrant was signed off by a judge.

DeSantis, trying to pretend he supports Trump, used his name to smear the entire FBI over RussiaGate. (Bill Barr is now in the cross-hairs for lying about the Mueller report)

"They were trying to drive him out of office based on a conspiracy theory," he said.

What's true is not a conspiracy. What's false is saying COVID vaccines gives a person AIDS.

"We are seeing what's happening with this Michigan kidnapping hoax," he said. "Which is a total disaster for the Bureau."

Earth to Ron, two men were just convicted in the Michigan case:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/desantis-claims-michigan-kidnappingwas

