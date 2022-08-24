DeSantis Calls Whitmer Kidnapping Plot 'Hoax' On Same Day Two Convicted

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 14:20 Hits: 5

Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News that the FBI's sting and arrest of Michigan militia members trying to foment another civil war by kidnapping Gov. Whitmer was a hoax, except two men were just convicted

The Florida governor looking to run for the US presidency went on a full-on QAnon rant against the FBI when the topic of their raid of Mar-A-Lago.

"So the FBI has a history now of weaponizing its power to go after people that it doesn't like," DeSantis said.

Hundred of top secret documents were reportedly seized by the agency -- documents which Trump apparently refused to give back -- which is why the warrant was signed off by a judge.

DeSantis, trying to pretend he supports Trump, used his name to smear the entire FBI over RussiaGate. (Bill Barr is now in the cross-hairs for lying about the Mueller report)

"They were trying to drive him out of office based on a conspiracy theory," he said.

What's true is not a conspiracy. What's false is saying COVID vaccines gives a person AIDS.

"We are seeing what's happening with this Michigan kidnapping hoax," he said. "Which is a total disaster for the Bureau."

Earth to Ron, two men were just convicted in the Michigan case:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/desantis-claims-michigan-kidnappingwas